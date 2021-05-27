Liverpool maintain superior trophy tally over Manchester United as Villarreal claim UEL

Liverpool’s bitter-most rivals Manchester United were defeated by Villarreal in the Europa League final last night.

It was a chance for the Red Devils to equal the Reds’ trophy tally of 43, but it wasn’t meant to be.

And so Liverpool maintain their superior record of major honours over Man United, with last season’s Premier League title putting the Merseysiders ahead by all accounts.

For clarification, here is exactly how both clubs can claim 43 and 42 trophies respectively:

Liverpool – 43 major honours (*48)

League title x19

European Cup x6

*FIFA Club World Cup x1

*UEFA Super Cup x4

UEFA Cup/Europa League x3

FA Cup x7

League Cup x8

Manchester United – 42 major honours (*44)

League title x20

European Cup x3

*FIFA Club World Cup x1

*UEFA Super Cup x1

UEFA Cup/Europa League x1

FA Cup x12

League Cup x5

European Cup Winners’ Cup x1

It’s not all doom and gloom for United fans, though – the two clubs are by far the most successful in the land, with third-placed Arsenal 11 trophies behind the Red Devils.

Given the Gunners’ recent form, we won’t expect to see them adding to their tally any time soon, and Chelsea are lagging behind on just 24 (*25) major honours.

It’ll be a long, long while before another club joins Liverpool and Man United at the very top of the game.