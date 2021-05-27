Liverpool to double 22-year-old’s wages in mega-money deal – report

Liverpool will reportedly double the wages of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, should the Frenchman sign for the Reds this summer.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Premier League giants are committed to triggering the 22-year-old’s release clause.

The deal to bring Konate to Anfield will cost close to £50 million, as per the same report, with the centre-half set to pick up £70,000 per week.

Rumours surrounding Konate and Liverpool kicked up a gear earlier this week when the uber-reliable Fabrizio Romano reported that the RB Leipzig is set to sign for the Reds this summer.

The Premier League giants have been heavily linked with moves for several top centre-backs from all over, ever since Dejan Lovren departed the club last year.

Konate and team-mate Dayot Upamecano have often been talked up, but the latter is set to join Bayern Munich before the start of next season.

Ozan Kabak joined Liverpool on loan in the January transfer market, but Romano claims it’s ‘unlikely‘ the Reds will sign the Turk on a permanent basis.