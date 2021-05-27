Odds for 2021/22 Premier League title winners revealed

The odds for the winners of the 2021/22 Premier League title have been revealed and Liverpool have cracked the Top Two. Somewhat as expected, the Reds are second-favourites behind holders Manchester City, while Chelsea and Manchester United make up the Top Four.

Liverpool have been given odds of 6/1, as cited by oddschecker, with Man City on 10/13, Chelsea on 32/5 and United on 8/1. Interestingly, Spurs have been given better odds than Leicester City to claim the title next term – that’s somewhat shocking as the Foxes are the team that spent the most time out of all other clubs inside the Top Four throughout 2020/21.

It’s expected Liverpool will push Man City again next term, after falling by the wayside after Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all picked up serious injuries before January. The Reds did bring in Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies during the winter transfer window, but the latter failed to make his debut in the following five months, which perhaps says enough.

Kabak, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Fabinho stepped up in a big way throughout the season to help Liverpool climb the table after falling to eighth place in March. The Reds are being heavily linked with the potential signing of RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate this summer, as per the The Athletic – a move which would see Jurgen Klopp boast four world-class centre-backs in his squad next season.

As Liverpool have seemingly progressed in their pursuit of the Frenchman, their interest in signing Kabak on a permanent deal has dwindled and he is now expected to return to Schalke next month.

After such a disappointing 2020/21 season, the Reds will be desperate to get back to the top of the game again, and their late Champions League qualification has ensured their continued place among the European elite.

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold took to social media shortly after the Reds’ 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon to throw the gauntlet down for 2021/22, stating Liverpool will be fighting for trophies again next year.

Next year we’re coming back for trophies. Thank you for the support til the very end Reds. We always find a way. 💪🏾🔴 pic.twitter.com/lAWDr8FDIv — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 23, 2021

It’s been a torrid year for Liverpool, but Trent was one of the bright sparks toward the end of the season that helped get some big results over the line. The Reds head into next season without stalwart Gini Wijnaldum, who has seemingly played his last game for the club after five brilliant years on Merseyside.

His Liverpool team-mates gave him a guard of honour after the full-time whistle last night, as he was presented with a plaque showing the club’s major honours, which he has helped add to. The absence of such an important player will no doubt be felt next season, but that hasn’t stopped the Reds from being named as the second-favourites to lift the title!

We at Empire of the Kop welcome the confidence behind the 19-times Champions of England, as we also expect Liverpool to push Man City hard next term.

The Citizens picked up 86 points this season, which is a far cry from the 98 they needed to tot up to beat us to the title in 2018/19 – by a single point! – they best get ready for another fight in 2021/22…