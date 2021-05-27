Premier League duo to battle it out for former Liverpool star – report

Arsenal and Everton are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the signing of former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho this summer.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who also claim any club interested in the Brazilian will have to wait until July before making a move.

Coutinho hasn’t found much success at Barcelona, after leaving Liverpool in 2018 in a mega-money deal worth around £120 million.

He’s picked up a few medals along the way, but he’s been unable to tie down a regular place in the Catalan side’s starting team.

Rivalries aside, joining a club in the state Everton and Arsenal find themselves in would make a lot of sense for Coutinho.

The Brazil international’s loan move to Bayern Munich was a relative success, but the Bavarians opted against signing Phil on a permanent basis.

Coutinho obviously still has a lot to offer and a top-ten side in the Premier League, where he spent five years with Liverpool, could suit him.

That being said, it’s unclear if the Barcelona man would be willing to join a rival of his former club (ignoring his season at Espanyol).