(Video) Alberto Moreno addresses Liverpool fans on social media: “Get out, Man United!”

Former Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno claimed the Europa League title last night, alongside his Villarreal team-mates.

It’s The Yellow Submarine’s first major European honour, and the footballing world – Manchester United fans aside – was generally pleased for the Spanish minnows.

Liverpool fans flooded the mentions of Moreno on social media, and it didn’t take long for the former Reds favourite to notice.

In a live Instagram video, the Spaniard addresses Kopites by saying: “To all Liverpool fans… get out, Man United! Get out, Man United!”

Take a look at the short clip below.

Alberto Moreno, you’re one of our own ❤️pic.twitter.com/CfABn0EIs4 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 26, 2021