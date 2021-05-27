(Video) Alberto Moreno screams ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ after Villarreal win UEL

Former Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno has written himself into another club’s folklore as Villarreal claimed the Europe League title last night over Manchester United.

The Spaniard took to Instagram to address supporters after the historic final, and clocked a number of Reds responding to his social media activity.

MORE: Liverpool fan favourite hits social media to congratulate Alberto Moreno & Villarreal

Moreno, as is his nature, then started to scream ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at his phone while celebrating.

Honestly, we love the Spaniard – he may have had ups and downs and Liverpool, but his passion for the club and the game never dwindled.

Take a look at the video below.

Alberto Moreno just gave an interesting shout out to Liverpool fans😂 pic.twitter.com/Qbsa33bmxz — ¡Vamos, you'll never walk alone! (@issam_LFC) May 26, 2021