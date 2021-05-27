(Video) Popstar Dua Lipa confirms Liverpool has a “special place in my heart”

There have been rumours floating around that superstar singer Dua Lipa is in fact a Liverpool FC supporter.

This all seemingly stems from her appearance at the 2018 Champions League final, where she performed before fans of both Real Madrid and the Reds.

The singer has appeared in a video, stating she is an “honorary fan” of Liverpool and that the club has a “special place” in her heart.

But she jovially suggests she dare not called herself a Kopite, as she has relatives who support rival teams!

Take a look at the video below – via WIRED.