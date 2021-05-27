(Video) Trent’s ludicrous best bits from 2020/21 prove he’s still the world’s best – and by some distance

It’s not just that Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best right-back on the planet, it’s that nobody else even comes close.

The Scouser has it all. He’s phenomenally fit, fast and strong – while being one of the best technicians in Europe. That, coupled with his right-foot – capable of insane long passes and whipped crosses – make him stand out above the rest. He would be a world-class midfielder, if Jurgen Klopp required.

Gareth Southgate might cut him from his Euros squad, but have a look at the compilation below – and simply appreciate Trent for the unique footballer he is.

What would a Kieran Trippier compilation look like, we ask?

Anyone who can’t see Trent’s brilliance shouldn’t be working in football, full stop.

