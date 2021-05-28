James Pearce explains why the pandemic may limit Michael Edwards’ impact in the summer window

Michael Edwards and the recruitment team at Liverpool may struggle to squeeze the most value out of the club’s out-of-favour stars in the upcoming window due to the ongoing financial ramifications of COVID-19.

This comes from James Pearce, who has suggested that the Reds’ transfer business will be affected by how much business they get done in terms of player sales.

“Sporting director Michael Edwards has a reputation for negotiating bumper fees for unwanted fringe players but the financial impact of COVID-19 will make that more difficult this summer,” the journalist wrote for The Athletic.

With clubs still reeling from the impact of the pandemic, the side’s hopes of parting ways with a number of fringe talents (including the likes of Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic) for a boosted fee may be curtailed by a dose of realism.

Though this doesn’t exactly paint a pretty picture ahead of the summer window, we shouldn’t forget that the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota were hardly expected as signings last year.

Sustainability will remain an important consideration as ever – we’re hardly the kind of club that frequently blows £100m plus on players independent of any outgoings – but it would be foolish to rule out any potential incomings where there is a clear need for them.

While Jurgen Klopp remained adamant that Champions League qualification wouldn’t make a difference to our transfer plans, the added income will certainly boost our chances of quality signings despite lowered expectations when it comes to player sales.

A bleak outlook ahead of the window opening remains as regular a feature of the post-season coverage as ever but we shouldn’t let that curtail our hopes of Edwards and co. working their magic once again this summer.

