James Pearce’s update on Shaqiri & Origi hints at the kind of forward Liverpool will buy in the transfer window

James Pearce’s expectation that Liverpool will pursue a new forward if the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri leave the club in the upcoming window suggests that the Reds will be eyeing a backup option to fill the squad.

Elite strikers of the Erling Haaland variety have been effectively ruled out, with Jurgen Klopp’s men tipped to enjoy a relatively quiet window.

“Another attacker will be required if, as expected, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri depart,” the journalist wrote for The Athletic.

“Klopp is planning for next season with Mane and Salah both still on board.

“Talk of trying to prise either Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain or Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund has been dismissed by senior club sources.”

While there has always been more than a hint of hopefulness about our reported interest in the likes of Kylian Mbappe and co., the idea that we could pursue a signing of a similar mould to the likes of Origi or Shaqiri doesn’t exactly sit well.

It’s far from being a suggestion, let alone a claim, from Pearce, of course, with previously linked stars ranging from Leeds United’s Raphinha to RB Salzburg’s Patson Daka still more than reasonable targets we could pursue.

Using Diogo Jota’s £41m fee last year as a benchmark would certainly allow us to go for a number of exciting talents who have room to grow and reach their potential at Liverpool.

Again, while The Athletic is a more than reliable source, we’d expect at least one surprise signing to raise a few eyebrows this summer.

