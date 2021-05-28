‘Liverpool are now progressing in negotiations’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms contract extension on the way for key star

Liverpool are reportedly “progressing” with regard to contract talks with Fabinho, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Recent reports had claimed that the Brazilian alongside long-term injuree Virgil van Dijk had been identified as priorities for new terms, as the club looks to hold on to its key stars.

Liverpool are now progressing in negotiations for Fabinho’s new contract, he’s open to stay and extend the agreement. Ibrahima Konaté clause has been triggered and he’s already completed his medical days ago: he’s a Liverpool player, never been in doubt. Official soon. 🔴 #LFC https://t.co/HMqDRtScR8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2021

Considering how the No.3 was pivotal to the side’s valiant run in the latter stages of the season, as Jurgen Klopp’s men secured 26 points from an available 30 in their final ten games, it’s a decision that’s sure to attract support from all corners of the fanbase.

READ MORE: James Pearce’s update on Shaqiri & Origi hints at the kind of forward Liverpool will buy in the transfer window

In the interests of protecting the spine, we’d imagine that a new contract for Mo Salah won’t be far off either, particularly after scoring a remarkable 22 goals this term to keep us in contention for the top four spots.

We could ill afford to be faced with replacing the Egyptian in the next few years when he clearly still has much to offer this Liverpool side going forward.

As a pure athlete, we’d be surprised if the former Roma man still wasn’t playing at a high level into his early 30s – as such, it would be a huge mistake to allow his contract to run down to its current expiry date.

Winter signing who hasn’t played a single minute for the club won’t be sold in the summer