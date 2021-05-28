Liverpool considered two other options before settling on Ibrahima Konate signing, says James Pearce

Liverpool reportedly considered Pau Torres and Duje Caleta-Car as potential signings to boost the club’s defensive options, before settling on RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate.

This comes from The Athletic, with James Pearce confirming that the Reds stuck with the Frenchman due to his perceived greater potential for the long run.

The 22-year-old is close to being officially made a Liverpool player, with a move set to be confirmed in the next 48 hours.

The fact Ozan Kabak is reportedly set to part ways with us and return to his parent club Schalke may very well come as a source of relief to the likes of the aforementioned centre-halves for whom a switch to Anfield didn’t quite work out for.

On paper, a selection including genuinely world-class options in Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, not to mention the likes of Joel Matip and Nathaniel Phillips, plus the eventual addition of Konate, would appear to be more than enough.

However, taking into account how an injury crisis ripped our title retention hopes to shreds, some concern must be raised as to the viability of heading into another campaign with Joel Matip as a backup option.

We’re realistically playing with four centre-back options, in light of the Cameroonian’s continued fitness struggles, which isn’t exactly encouraging in light of recent events.

That being said, it would be beyond mere simple bad luck if we were to be hit with a similar string of injuries at the back next year.

