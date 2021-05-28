Liverpool ‘had contact’ with AC Milan playmaker who’s set to become a free agent – report

Liverpool reportedly “had contact” with Hakan Calhanoglu’s camp, according to Calciomercato.com reporter Daniele Longo.

The AC Milan star, who registered 10 assists in Serie A this term, may be available as a free agent this summer with his contract close to expiration and no new terms in sight.

🚨 #Calhanoglu’s entourage had contact with #Liverpool but the Reds have not made a formal offer for Hakan — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) May 27, 2021

With Gini Wijnaldum thought to have played his final game for the Reds – barring a sudden, dramatic u-turn – Jurgen Klopp’s men are in need of a new, quality midfielder to fill the gap.

READ MORE: Andy Robertson wants to retire at Liverpool but admits “time will come”

As far as his goal contributions alone go, the Turkey international would make for an interesting option in our midfield three.

To be an effective Wijnaldum replacement, however, the 27-year-old would have to be utterly reliable in possession, being able to retain the ball under pressure – not just simply advance the play.

Calhanoglu does appear to act well under pressure, though a jump from Serie A to the more quick-paced football of the Premier League has proven to be a leap too far for some Serie A stars.

If Klopp can mould the playmaker into a similar style to our No.5, without sacrificing his ability to contribute to goals, however, then it’s an option very much worth pursuing – especially for free.

For the time being though, until more reliable sources make themselves known, we’d take this link with just a pinch of salt.

Zidane leaving Madrid means Liverpool have the advantage when it comes to signing one European superstar