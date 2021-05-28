Liverpool’s summer transfer business will be affected by one thing, according to James Pearce

The extent of Liverpool’s transfer business in the impending window will be determined in part by player sales, according to James Pearce in The Athletic.

Ibrahima Konate is expected to be the first major name coming through the door, with the forward position also having reportedly been identified as a key position to be strengthened by Jurgen Klopp.

Given the model in which we’ve historically operated throughout the ownership of FSG, it certainly comes as no surprise that our transfers this summer will continue to be dominated by themes of sustainability.

With the likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson, and numerous other names lined up for the transfer chopping block, however, it’s certainly possible that we could accrue some serious funds – despite the financial restrictions of COVID-19 – to pump into the kitty.

Taking into account the valuations ascribed by the publication, we could earn upwards of £60m, dependent on whether certain fringe players (Takumi Minamino, for instance) are deemed surplus to requirements, from player sales alone.

Given that our transfer plans weren’t expected to change with or without Champions League football, one might expect that figure on top of the income boost from entry into Europe’s premier competition may prompt some quality signings in the near future.

At the very least, we’d expect two further additions to the squad to replace outbound star Gini Wijnaldum and boost our attacking options up top.

