Loan bid with obligation to buy made for out-of-favour Liverpool star – report

Fenerbahce have reportedly made a loan bid with an obligation to buy Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri.

This comes from Sabah (via Sport Witness), with the player’s contract set to expire soon, potentially prompting the Reds’ hierarchy to pursue a money move to further boost the club’s transfer kitty.

“According to Sabah, Liverpool will not stand in Shaqiri’s way if they get the right offer, and Fenerbahce believe once they reach an agreement with the Reds, it will be easy to convince the 29-year-old to move to Istanbul,” according to the publication. “Shaqiri’s contract with Liverpool will expire at the end of June 2022, with the player scoring eight goals and assisting another nine in 68 appearances since his £13.2m move from Stoke in 2018.”

According to the report, Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking to recoup €7m for the player, who has struggled to find minutes under the German this term.

With a new contract on the horizon looking rather unlikely at this stage, the writing would appear to be on the wall for the Swiss’ Liverpool career.

Whether that will come via a switch to the Turkish Super Lig, however, is still up in the air, though one might expect the club to be tempted to use the opportunity to draft in some suitable replacements in the squad.

As far as our forward options go, the return of Harvey Elliott following a successful loan spell in the Championship would suggest that the 29-year-old’s playing time in Merseyside will take another hit next season.

In midfield, where Shaqiri has at times filled out, it’s difficult to see the No.23 breaking past the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and co. without some serious injuries next year.

Nonetheless, if the former Bayern Munich star were to depart this summer, we’d wish him nothing but the best going forward, having provided fans with some great memories since his switch from Stoke City.

