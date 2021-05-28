‘Many clubs are interested… Liverpool too’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Reds are eyeing €17m Premier League star

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

The Malian, valued at €17m (according to Transfermarkt), has been linked with the Reds for several months as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement.

Yves Bissouma is appreciated and he’s ‘one of the options’ in the Arsenal list as midfielder but NOT the first one. #AFC are also looking at different kind of players in this position. 🔴 Many clubs are interested in Bissouma – Liverpool too. The race is open. ⏳ #AFC #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021

The club’s No.5 is set to depart Anfield on a free this summer, with a move to Barcelona seeming all but guaranteed at this point according to recent reports.

With the player’s contract not set to expire for another two years, it is expected that Graham Potter’s side will charge a reasonably considerable fee for the 24-year-old’s services – we’d imagine at least double the figure Transfermarkt claim he is worth.

It’s a name that keeps popping up in journalistic circles in connection with Liverpool, and with three seasons in the bag for the South Coast club, one that would represent an option worth exploring.

The former Lille man has displayed a skill-set at Brighton that would suggest he would lend himself well to Wijnaldum’s role and, at his current age, he certainly has room to grow, not to mention much potential to realise.

