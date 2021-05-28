‘Many clubs are interested… Liverpool too’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Reds are eyeing €17m Premier League star

Posted by
‘Many clubs are interested… Liverpool too’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Reds are eyeing €17m Premier League star

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that both Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

The Malian, valued at €17m (according to Transfermarkt), has been linked with the Reds for several months as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement.

The club’s No.5 is set to depart Anfield on a free this summer, with a move to Barcelona seeming all but guaranteed at this point according to recent reports.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘had contact’ with AC Milan playmaker who’s set to become a free agent – report

Wijnaldum, Bayern Munich, Liverpool
The former Newcastle United star joined Liverpool in 2016, helping Jurgen Klopp’s side secure the return of both the Champions League and Premier League to Merseyside.

With the player’s contract not set to expire for another two years, it is expected that Graham Potter’s side will charge a reasonably considerable fee for the 24-year-old’s services – we’d imagine at least double the figure Transfermarkt claim he is worth.

It’s a name that keeps popping up in journalistic circles in connection with Liverpool, and with three seasons in the bag for the South Coast club, one that would represent an option worth exploring.

The former Lille man has displayed a skill-set at Brighton that would suggest he would lend himself well to Wijnaldum’s role and, at his current age, he certainly has room to grow, not to mention much potential to realise.

Zidane leaving Madrid means Liverpool have the advantage when it comes to signing one European superstar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top