Reported Wijnaldum replacement ruled out as a Liverpool target; Klopp to hold on to two out-of-favour stars – The Athletic

James Pearce has put an end to speculation linking Yves Bissouma with a switch to Liverpool, claiming that the Brighton man is not being targeted by the club ahead of the summer window.

The Malian had been linked with the Reds for several months ever since the possibility arose that outbound star Gini Wijnaldum could leave the Merseysiders once his contract expired.

“Klopp has already declared that he intends to keep faith with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain,” The Athletic journalist wrote. “Despite ongoing speculation, The Athletic understands that Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma is not a target.”

With it being likewise reported that the club doesn’t view replacing our No.5 as necessary, it would then make a certain amount of sense as to why we wouldn’t move for the Arsenal-linked 24-year-old.

Sticking with the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – while far from being talentless midfielders – doesn’t make the greatest of sense, however, particularly so for the former RB Leipzig man whose injury struggles continue to limit his impact at Anfield.

While the Englishman has likewise been hampered by his own fitness concerns, he does at least have a history of managing 30 plus appearances in the league for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The fact remains, however, that we wouldn’t be putting our faith in the most reliable of performers, which certainly suggests the need for a new signing to replace the robustness we’d be losing in the form of Wijnaldum.

