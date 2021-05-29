A Liverpool fan illustrates how important Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are to the club with an eye-opening graph

A Liverpool fan on Reddit has gone to the trouble of illustrating the difference Fabinho and Jordan Henderson make when playing in the midfield for the club.

The Brazilian has at times been lost to the backline to deputise for injured starting duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, with Jordan Henderson suffering an injury that had ruled him out for the rest of the season in February.

According to the graph the Red had made, the club’s average goals scored and average points attained more than doubled when either the England international or our No.3 was present.

This season has particularly highlighted the merits of keeping Fabinho in his favoured role, regardless of the extent of an injury crisis affecting our back four.

It’s difficult to quantify on an individual level how much the former Monaco star contributes to this side.

The 27-year-old isn’t just a simple defensive midfielder supplying protection to the defence, he allows his more forward-minded midfield partners the opportunity to venture on and link up with our forward line.

The strong finish to the season from Thiago Alcantara, whilst certainly more than indicative of his own prowess, stands as a clear example of how important Fabinho is to this Liverpool team.

