Brighton chairman admits key stars could leave as €17m man continues to be linked to Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom has admitted that it is possible some of the club’s best players could move to bigger sides in future, as reported by The Athletic.

It’s a statement that will be of interest to Liverpool, with the Reds having been linked for several months with Yves Bissouma.

Indeed, the Malian (valued at €17m, according to Transfermarkt) has been touted as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement since the possibility of the Dutchman’s departure on a free this summer first arose.

“The more big clubs there are interested in our players, the more we’re doing right, so I’m delighted with that,” the 51-year-old said.

“We know some of our best players are not going to be with us forever.

“If the right offer comes along – and it has to be the right offer – and they want to go, then they will leave.

“I foresee the vast majority to be here at the beginning of next season.”

While Bloom’s comments certainly open the door for the Premier League’s elite, it’s as of yet unclear whether Liverpool will leap.

According to James Pearce, Jurgen Klopp won’t be seeking a replacement for our outbound No.5 at all, let alone Brighton’s midfield star.

Given how instrumental the 30-year-old has been, seeking a solution within the squad seems to be echoing a similar mistake made last term when we assumed that the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and co. would be enough to meet the demands of the campaign.

We wouldn’t be surprised to find out that the club had been keeping its cards close to the chest after unveiling a quality addition to the midfield – so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled here at the EOTK.

Jurgen Klopp could be repeating a HUGE transfer mistake this summer