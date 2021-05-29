€25m Premier League attacker would be a ‘great addition’ to Liverpool’s squad, says Jose Enrique

Jose Enrique has suggested that Raphinha would be a “great addition” to Liverpool’s squad, ahead of the summer window.

The ex-Red had offered his opinion on the Leeds United star on his Instagram account, having reposted a quote from the player regarding recent speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool.

“Hopefully we can sign him it will be great addition for our squad. What do you think? I will go more for a player like Haaland or Mbappe but him is a lot more affordable,” the former fullback wrote.

The forward comes highly-rated and as such will likely cost any interested party considerably more than the €25m Transfermarkt have set his value at.

READ MORE: Raphinha weighs in on speculation linking him to Liverpool and a Premier League rival

While any one of the elite stars of Europe would most certainly make a fine addition to the squad, it’s difficult to see moves being sanctioned for the likes of Erling Haaland and co.

Particularly given that many sources are adamant a bid would come at the cost of parting ways with one of our prestigious front-three.

As such, rumoured targets of the Raphinha variety, or, in other words (specifically, Klopp’s), the next Kylian Mbappes of the world, seem far more realistic at this stage.

Winter signing who hasn’t played a single minute for the club won’t be sold in the summer