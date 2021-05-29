Leeds United end interest in £15m Liverpool star – Football Insider

Leeds United have ended their interest in Liverpool’s Harry Wilson, according to Football Insider.

The Welshman has spent a season on loan at Cardiff City, racking up an impressive 19 goal contributions in the Championship this season.

“However, a recruitment source has told Football Insider Leeds have moved on from the left-sided attacker and are instead targeting other attacking options,” Wayne Veysey wrote. “It is understood Liverpool will listen to offers for Wilson this summer and £15million will seal a deal.”

At 24-years-old, the forward is running out of time to make enough of an impact at his parent club to work his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans.

With his contract set to expire in 2023, it would not be entirely surprising if we were preparing to offload the Wales international this summer for roughly around the reported £15m figure.

Considering that player sales will continue to factor into the scale of transfer business we do, we’d expect Wilson – among a number of other likely contenders, including Marko Grujic – to face the transfer chopping block.

As positive a season as the winger has enjoyed, it’s difficult to see him breaking into the first-team squad with Harvey Elliott also competing for a place and Klopp being set on securing an additional forward to compliment the front-three.

