Liverpool face competition from Premier League rival for 27-goal attacker valued at £25m – report

West Ham are reportedly leading the race to sign Liverpool-linked forward Patson Daka from RB Salzburg.

This comes from ZamFoot, with the Zambian having attracted interest across the globe after leading the scoring charts in Austria with 27 league goals in 28 appearances this term.

“David Moyes is reportedly keen on securing the services of the Chipolopolo Boys star forward who was excused from the Copper Bullets June assignments to concentrate on working on his possible move away from the Redbull Arena,” the publication claimed. “The Zambian forward could cost the Hammers in the region of £25m. West Ham’s qualification to the UEFA Europa league could be another reason that may help lure the young hotshot who has a lot of offers on the table.”

With Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane’s form – comparatively poorer compared with prior campaigns – having been highlighted in the second-half of the season, Jurgen Klopp is thought to be keen on adding a quality attacker to his ranks.

Considering our well-developed relationship with Red Bull clubs, with Ibrahima Konate having recently signed from RB Leipzig, it’s certainly possible that we could arrange another smart move for the 22-year-old hotshot.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and co. likely to be beyond our means, a move for a potentially unpolished gem valued around £25m, who can grow with the side, may be too good refuse.

Given that we missed out signing Erling Haaland in favour of his fellow teammate, Takumi Minamino, it would be a shame to see the club make a similar mistake in ignoring yet another potential goal machine in Daka.

It’s not a source we’re very familiar with, however, so the extent of the Hammers’ reported interest in the forward may very well be up for debate.

