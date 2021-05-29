Liverpool make €40million bid for Ligue 1-winning forward – TeamTALK

Liverpool have reportedly made a bid worth €40million for Lille’s Jonathan Ikone.

This claim comes from TeamTALK, with the Reds having apparently identified the Ligue 1-winner as the man to bolster the forward line.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season in the French top-flight, registering 14 goal contributions across all competitions this season.

While the Frenchman’s goal tally won’t exactly blow away fans’ minds (only seven goals across all competitions), the versatility on offer from the attacker is sure to stand out to Jurgen Klopp and the recruitment team as they hope to improve the side going forward.

According to various reports, moves for more prestigious stars will be highly unlikely unless Liverpool plan to part ways with one of Mo Salah and co. to fund the necessary big move for the likes of a Kylian Mbappe.

At the forward’s young age, however, there’s absolutely no reason why Klopp couldn’t mould Ikone into the kind of devastating talents that our own front-three has become.

Given the source in question, of course, we’ll be advising fans to take this link with a pinch of salt.

