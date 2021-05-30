22-goal Liverpool star linked with Anfield exit reportedly set to enter fresh contract talks – report

Mo Salah is reportedly set to be handed a new contract at Liverpool despite speculation throughout the season having linked him with an Anfield exit.

This comes from the Press Association (via the Mirror), with the publication claiming that five other Reds stars are being lined up for new terms, including Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andy Robertson.

With the club having secured Champions League qualification for the next campaign, the Merseyside-based outfit should theoretically be in a good position to attract the necessary signings to compete for honours next term.

Whilst it was positive to see the likes of Van Dijk and Fabinho – two key components in the spine of Jurgen Klopp’s squad – being prioritised for new terms, it was somewhat frustrating to not hear the same for our Egyptian King.

Scoring 22 league goals this season, the former Roma man has been a shining beacon of hope compared to much of the rest of the remaining Liverpool starting-XI in what has been a year largely defined by injuries as much as a remarkable late charge for the top four.

At 28-years-old, Salah is showing absolutely no sign of stopping for us, so it makes all the sense in the world to hold onto him beyond the expiry date of his current terms.

