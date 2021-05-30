Barcelona reportedly looking to cut loose £36m attacker linked with Liverpool switch – AS

Barcelona are looking to part ways with Philippe Coutinho this summer, going far as even suggesting that the 28-year-old consider a return to Liverpool.

This comes from AS (via the Express), with the Catalan giants reportedly looking to offload a number of big names in order to free up space on the wage bill.

The Brazilian, valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, has struggled to make an impact since making his dream switch to Spain, with a potential return to Merseyside likely to divide fans straight down the middle.

With Gini Wijnaldum set to end a successful Anfield career this summer, Liverpool could theoretically fill the void with a high quality talent in our former No.10.

It’s a problematic move, however, for a number of reasons, not least of all due to the playmaker being a far too different type of player to the kind we’d need to suitably replace our soon-to-be ex-No.5.

Unless we’re looking to bolster the middle of the park with two signings, the focus needs to be on bringing in a midfielder who can not only last the entire season – something Phil has struggled to do at Barcelona – but who is also reliable in possession.

It’s not a signing that would suit us at this point in time, certainly not as anything more than a luxury purchase.

