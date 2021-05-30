Clause in £58.5m star’s contract revealed as Liverpool could open talks – report

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson reportedly has a clause in his contract which could see the Reds extend his deal by a year.

That’s according to Anfield Central, who have recently got a few things spot-on.

It’s claimed Robertson could see his contract, which is due to run out in three years, extended to 2025.

Intriguingly, this information is also stated on Transfermarkt‘s website, who value the superstar left-back at a whopping £58.5 million.

At the time of writing, there are no solid claims Liverpool are looking to open contract discussions with the Scot.

But that shouldn’t really come as too much of a surprise, given the 27-year-old still has three years remaining on his deal.

Should Liverpool look to negotiate new terms with the Robertson, the Scotland captain would surely be in line for a wage hike.

All that being said, the future of the full-back shouldn’t be much of a concern, especially as he recently said he’d like to play out the remainder of his career at Anfield.