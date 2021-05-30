‘Don’t worry’ – Fabrizio Romano makes Liverpool transfers promise

Fabrizio Romano has assured Liverpool fans that new signings will be on the way in a tweet response to a Reds supporter.

The club has already sorted its first major piece of transfer business with the purchase of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, addressing concerns raised by the injury crisis that derailed the side’s season.

for sure… Liverpool will sign some players don’t worry 😉 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2021

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp’s men are thought to be interested in adding a new forward to the ranks, though there is some dispute over whether the Merseysiders will also pursue a midfielder to replace outbound No.5 Gini Wijnaldum.

READ MORE: ‘That’s who I would sign if I was Klopp’ – Liverpool legend urges Reds to replace Wijnaldum with €17m PL star

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma is one name linked to Liverpool, though the signing has been since ruled out by James Pearce.

However, we arguably cannot afford to go into the next term and make the assumption that the options we have available will be enough to take us through the entire campaign and challenge effectively for honours.

That very same decision was made at the start of our prior season, when the decision-makers at the club assumed that we were stocked well enough in the backline, only for it to terribly backfire down the line.

Having qualified for the Champions League, it should be well within our means to recruit a reasonable target who can grow with the squad, even if they’re not already a world-beater.

Certainly, as far as transfer guru Romano is concerned, it’s a possibility we must brace ourselves for.

Jurgen Klopp could be repeating a HUGE transfer mistake this summer