Ex-PL star reckons FA Cup hero’s head could be turned by Liverpool – Football Insider

Kevin Phillips has suggested that Leicester City star Youri Tielemans could be tempted by a switch to Liverpool this summer given that his side failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The Belgian played a major role in helping Brendan Rodgers’ men secure their first trophy under the Northern Irishman with a second-half strike as the Foxes beat Chelsea 1-0 to scoop the FA Cup.

“I think everyone is available for the right price,” the Golden Boot winner told Football Insider.

“I don’t think Brendan Rodgers would want Tielemans to go but I think when Liverpool come knocking at your door and speak to your agent, then the player is going to listen and is probably going to want to go.

“Especially now that Leicester won’t be getting Champions League football next year after just missing out while Liverpool have, that’s a big, big draw for any player.

“So if Liverpool were to make enquiries and make an offer then it could be one of those where it’s hard to stop the player going and turn the deal down, so it will be an interesting one.”

With Gini Wijnaldum set to depart the Merseysiders in the summer, the Reds will be in need of a quality replacement to fill the void.

READ MORE: (Photo) Lovren wishes Gerrard a happy birthday with a tweeted picture that is both bizarre and brilliant

Being valued at around £49.5m (according to Transfermarkt), a figure that will likely be somewhat higher in reality considering the player’s contract doesn’t expire until 2023, it’s difficult to see us going all out for the 24-year-old this summer.

Nonetheless, being able to play deep in the midfield all the way to a more advanced role closer to the forward line, the No.8’s versatility would no doubt be attractive to Jurgen Klopp and the recruitment team.

The question remains, however, as to whether the German plans to keep his faith in the likes of Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or seek a more reliable replacement outside of the immediate squad.

German football expert reckons Konate will have been watching Phillips for one VERY good reason