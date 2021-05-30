Fans notice Brentford’s Premier League promotion could be a good omen for Liverpool

Some Liverpool fans on Reddit have noticed an interesting little fact about the last time Brentford were in the country’s top flight.

The Bees sensationally secured their Premier League status over the weekend, with a 2-0 win over Swansea City.

Brentford’s promotion has been received mostly well by the footballing world as it makes a fresh change from another of the usual cast that yo-yo between the top two divisions every few years.

The Athletic’s Michael Walker took to Twitter shortly after the Bees secured their Premier League status with a snap of the 1946/47 division one table – and Liverpool were top.

One Reds fan took to Reddit to share the tweet with the 300,000 strong subreddit, r/LiverpoolFC, and it was well received.

Take a look at the post below.

MORE: Many Liverpool fans pile on Gallagher brothers after Manchester City defeat

A good omen is exactly that – it doesn’t really have a direct impact on situations, but it certainly can be used as a point of reference.

We at Empire of the Kop can’t imagine Liverpool sticking the 1946/47 league table on the dressing room wall, but it’s an interesting little titbit for us fans.

We go again next season, Reds…