Ghana wonderkid who dazzled at U20s AFCON reportedly signs for Liverpool as Reds beat out Bundesliga competition

Liverpool have reportedly secured the signing of Ghana wonderkid Abdul Fatawu Issahaku from Steadfast FC for a fee of £1.5m, according to journalist Saddick Adams.

The Reds had been previously linked with the forward who was thought to be close to a switch to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.

The 17-year-old, who has apparently signed on a five-year contract, won’t be able to join up with Jurgen Klopp’s men for the next campaign due to work permit concerns and as such is expected to be loaned out in the meantime.

DONE DEAL: Ghana U-20 star Fatawu Abdul Issahaku has signed a 5-year deal for English giants Liverpool FC from local side, Steadfast FC. Fee rumoured to be around £1.5m Fatawu was minutes away from joining Bayer Leverkusen last week. The 17yo was voted as MVP of last Afcon U20. pic.twitter.com/FxLHc7Y9lS — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 30, 2021

We’re already very well stocked with highly-rated young forwards, with Harvey Elliott having returned to Merseyside following a successful loan spell in the Championship.

That’s not to forget the likes of Mateusz Musialowski or Kaide Gordon either who are both making names for themselves in the youth ranks.

Nonetheless, it’s important that we continue to keep abreast of all the exciting, up and coming hot prospects.

Given how long we’ve waited to see Taiwo Awoniyi earn a work permit, however, we can only hope that such circumstances won’t befall the young Ghanian, should his reported move to Anfield be accurate.

