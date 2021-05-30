(Image) Eye-catching black & red Liverpool kit leaked; set for 2022 release

It seems Liverpool’s away kit for the 2022/23 season has already been leaked online.

Both @FumlerRawk and Ofoball have dropped fresh images which show an eye-catching black and red number, alongside the supposed home offering.

Cited by Footy Headlines, who are typically spot-on with wearables in football, the designs below are mock-ups based on leaked information.

The colour main being used has been labelled “deep ocean” – so while the images show a black kit, it may actually be a very dark blue.

Take a look at the images.