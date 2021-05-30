LFC-linked Yves Bissouma hints at possible transfer with incredibly cryptic message

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma has kicked up some dust on social media this morning.

The Mali international has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, as per the Times, and an incredibly cryptic message he’s shared on Twitter has got fans talking.

Bissouma shared a photograph of himself looking a bit melancholy, with the caption ‘mom told me watch out they will love you a lot less when you go up my son, you will see time break some friendships‘.

Very, very interesting…

But one thing to remember, Reds, is that there’s more to life than football and this could just be the 24-year-old venting his frustrations over something that isn’t his job.

Bissouma has been described as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum at Liverpool this summer, by some pundits.

Replacing the Dutch maestro at Anfield will be no simple task, as the ever-present midfielder looks set to join Barcelona next month.

But Bissouma is one of the most exciting up-and-coming stars in the Premier League and with three seasons at Brighton already under his belt, he could fit the bill for Jurgen Klopp, if Liverpool are indeed keen.

