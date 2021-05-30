Liverpool breakthrough starlet told to prove himself as “one of the best”

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been urged to prove himself by Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

The Boys in Green have a couple of friendlies this summer, before taking on Portugal in a World Cup qualifier in September.

Kenny believes Kelleher could be one of the best goalkeeper Ireland have ever had, and cites playing behind Alisson at Liverpool as to why the 22-year-old doesn’t get the game-time he perhaps deserves.

“You need to play games and you have that dilemma. Of course Gavin [Bazunu] got a lot of games in League One this year,” the Ireland boss said, as per This Is Anfield.

“Caoimhin got some games at Liverpool – but it’s very, very hard to play at Liverpool because you’ve got one of the top goalkeepers in the world, Alisson, playing ahead of him and it is difficult.

“Ideally, you’d want Caoimhin to go and play regular games because he’s probably potentially one of the best goalkeepers that we’ve had, and yet we won’t know that unless he continually plays games, so that’s interesting.

“Gavin has really emerged; Mark likewise needs games – his loan spell was cut short this season and he needs games. Gavin came in against Luxembourg and Qatar and played very, very well, it must be said. “He impressed and showed great composure and a fair presence, so there are decisions to be made there. They’re not straightforward, so we’ll have to consider all of that and see.” Kelleher enjoyed a solid term with Liverpool this past season, breaking through and effectively replacing veteran Adrian as the club’s No.2. Kenny makes a good point, RE: Alisson – it’s going to almost impossible for anyone to oust the Brazilian at Anfield, but Kelleher has certainly proved himself as a capable back-up. It’s unclear what the future may hold for the young Irishman, but there were claims earlier this year that the 22-year-old could be sent out on a loan deal this summer.