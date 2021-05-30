Liverpool clear-out impending with eight first-team players set for Anfield axe – report

A host of Liverpool players could be set to leave the club this summer, with a total of eight first-teamers said to be transfer listed.

That’s according to the Echo, who claim Marko Grujic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, Harry Wilson, Takumi Minamino, Taiwo Awoniyi, Loris Karius and Ben Woodburn are up for sale.

Their report states the Reds are looking to raise around £80 million from sales this summer for Jurgen Klopp to reinvest in his squad.

Gini Wijnaldum, Yasser Larouci and Adrian are all lined up to depart the club next month, as per the Echo, but there will be no transfer fees to be collected for the trio.

Liverpool are said to be willing to entertain offers for Minamino, who signed for the the Reds 18 months ago for around £7.5 million, despite Klopp insisting the Japan star remains an important player.

We at Empire of the Kop rarely like to see players depart, but the likes of Grujic, Origi and Shaqiri have probalby overstayed their welcome at Anfield by this point.

Those three, in particular, could raise a significant kitty for the boss this summer, if they are indeed moved on.