Liverpool legend urges Reds to add 23-goal attacker to their ranks to replace Bobby Firmino

John Aldridge has reiterated his advice for Liverpool to go out and sign Tottenham’s Harry Kane in order to better capitalise on their chances.

The former prolific striker criticised Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, both of whom had suffered from a drop-off in form this term compared to Mo Salah.

“I have written about Liverpool’s misfiring front three too often on the pages of the Sunday World in recent months and while they just about came good in the end, Mane and Firmino under-performed badly this season,” the ex-Red wrote in his column for Sunday World.

“Mane’s two goals against Crystal Palace may have sealed the third place finish, but he missed so many chances over the course of the season and he was well off the boil for long spells.

“Then we come to Firmino, who has been struggling for so long now that we cannot say he is out of form.

“When I mentioned Liverpool should try to sign Harry Kane in my column last Sunday, it was to replace Firmino because Klopp’s team create so many chances and they are just not taking enough of them.

“Mohamed Salah is not absolved from criticism here and even though he scored plenty of goals again, he missed far too many and all three must do better next season.”

The Spurs forward has been linked with a departure from the London outfit this summer in pursuit of honours elsewhere.

On a realistic note, the idea of Liverpool signing a player whose contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024 – and from a Premier League rival no less – is somewhat fanciful, to put it mildly.

That doesn’t mean, of course, that a new forward isn’t a priority – indeed, Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified the position as being a key area in need of strengthening in the upcoming transfer window.

Though, with Daniel Levy likely to charge a small fortune for the club’s prized star, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll fork up a fee in excess of £100m to secure the England international.

