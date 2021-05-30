Liverpool legends rips into Manchester City after Champions League defeat

Liverpool legend John Aldridge didn’t wait too long before taking to social media last night to rub salt into Manchester City’s wounds.

The Citizens fell 1-0 to Chelsea in the Champions League final, which was also their first appearance on the big European stage.

Hitting Twitter shortly after the full-time whistle, Aldridge reminded his followers that Liverpool have six European Cups, Chelsea now have two and – despite all their spending – City still have zero.

The former Reds striker also took a swipe at Manchester United by saying ‘for the umpteenth season’, they’re not the best team in their own city.

Take a look at Aldo’s tweet below.

Wasn’t the best champions league final,there’s only a few things to come out of it Chelsea 2 Liverpool 6 City 0 (with all that 💰)

But consolation for Man City is that yet again for the umpteenth season they are still the best team in Manchester 😉Banter👍ynwa — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) May 29, 2021

This year’s Champions League final was quite dull; Chelsea ran the show for the most part and City didn’t really look like themselves.

A first-half strike by £70 million man Kai Havertz separated the two sides at the break, and it was enough to secure European glory for the Londoners.

We at Empire of the Kop obviously struggled to enjoy the match, but feel like Chelsea pipping City to European football’s biggest honour was the lesser of two evils.