Liverpool target £50m Yves Bissouma alternative to replace Gini Wijnaldum – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Leicester City star Youri Tielemans to replace out-going midfielder Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

That’s according to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, who claim the 24-year-old is high up on Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist.

Liverpool are also credited with serious interest in Brighton and Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma, as per the Times, but Tielemans is said to be the priority.

Wijnaldum is expected to leave Liverpool this summer, once his contract runs out, with Barcelona said to be poised to snatch-up the midfield maestro.

With 237 appearances under his belt from the last five seasons with Liverpool, replacing the ever-present Netherlands international will be no easy task.

But both Tielemans and Bissouma are exciting targets, and if the rumours are to be believed, Klopp and co. are certainly looking at the right men for the job.