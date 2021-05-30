Ex-Liverpool star Lovren has a cheeky pop at Manchester City after Champions League final defeat

Dejan Lovren has fired a cheeky dig Manchester City’s way in a tweet aimed at the Premier League champions following their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final, advising the English outfit to invest in more Croatian players.

The former Liverpool issued a list of Croatian winners of the competition, including himself, since 2013, with it appearing that at least one of his compatriots has had their hands on the famous trophy on each occasion.

⭐️ #UCL 🇭🇷

2013 Mandžukić 🏆

2014 Modrić 🏆

2015 Rakitić 🏆

2016 Modrić & Kovačić 🏆

2017 Modrić & Kovačić 🏆

2018 Modrić & Kovačić 🏆

2019 Lovren 🏆

2020 Perišić 🏆

2021 Kovačić 🏆 City should buy some Croatian player. 🤷🏻‍♂️ Congratulations Chelsea! — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) May 29, 2021

The defender, who has since made a switch to Russian champions Zenit St Petersburg, enjoyed a successful spell at Anfield, securing both the Champions League trophy and the Premier League title with the Reds in successive seasons.

It’s an interesting coincidence that our former No.6 has identified, and we’re somewhat hopeful that it won’t factor in too much the next term.

After a long and painful season, we at the EOTK would love nothing more than to see the squad regroup and use our end-of-season form as a launchpad into the next and any potential trophy success.

We’ve certainly boosted our chances already with the signing of highly-rated centre-half Ibrahima Konate, who we imagine will be joined by at least a couple more faces within the next few months.

