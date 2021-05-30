Many Liverpool fans pile on Gallagher brothers after Manchester City defeat

This season’s domestic football has been over for a short while at the top level, so all eyes were fixed to the Champions League final on Saturday night.

It wasn’t meant to be for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, with Chelsea going on to claim the silverware after a first-half strike by Kai Havertz.

Naturally, some of those affiliated with Liverpool took to social media to take the mickey out of the Citizens.

Liam and Noel Gallagher, formerly of pop-rock band Oasis, are quite outspoken City fans, and have taken swipes at the Reds before on more than one occasion.

As expected, some Liverpool supporters (us included, to be fair!) took aim at the musicians on social media after the full-time whistle had blown in Porto.

Take a look at some of the best tweets below.

ello matey @liamgallagher — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 29, 2021

MORE: Liverpool legend rips into Manchester City after Champions League defeat

This year’s Champions League final was quite dull; Chelsea ran the show for the most part and City didn’t really look like themselves.

A first-half strike by £70 million man Havertz separated the two sides at the break, and it was enough to secure European glory for the Londoners.

We at Empire of the Kop obviously struggled to enjoy the match, but feel like Chelsea pipping City to European football’s biggest honour was the lesser of two evils.