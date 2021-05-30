(Photo) Lovren wishes Gerrard a happy birthday with a tweeted picture that is both bizarre and brilliant

Dejan Lovren tweeted a message to former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, wishing the Englishman a happy birthday with a picture attached of the pair at what appears to be a night out.

The ex-midfielder was captured between the Zenit St. Petersburg defender and an unidentified individual in a bear suit.

Happy Birthday Steven Gerrard. 🔥💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/KJ5FqM8PwD — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) May 30, 2021

We can only assume, given the timing of the Croatia international’s arrival at Liverpool (and the now Rangers’ boss departure at the end of the 2014/15 campaign), that the picture comes from an end-of-season party – potentially the former England international’s leaving event.

With birthday posts often taking the form of on-pitch moments, it’s weirdly refreshing to see a more candid picture being shared on the Twittersphere.

It’s always nice to see former players wishing each other well and keeping in touch. Who knows, the centre-half may even find himself playing for his old skipper in Scotland!

There’d be something nice about seeing the pair reunited, though we’d doubt that such an eventuality will occur.

In the meantime, we wish Lovren all the best with his time in Russia and a very happy birthday to a Liverpool legend in Gerrard.

