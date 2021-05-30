‘That’s who I would sign if I was Klopp’ – Liverpool legend urges Reds to replace Wijnaldum with €17m PL star

Steve Nicol has urged Jurgen Klopp to go out and sign Yves Bissouma as a Gini Wijnaldum replacement.

Pointing to the depth on offer at Manchester City, the 59-year-old suggested that seeking solutions within the squad in the form of Curtis Jones wouldn’t be good enough.

“They absolutely need to go out and get somebody,” the ex-Red told ESPN FC.

“There’s a good chance Curtis Jones will turn out to be a fantastic player but he’s not quite ready for that first name on the teamsheet.

“You have to cover your bases, you need a squad – look at City, look at the depth they have, the fight they have to get in the side and that’s what you need, you need players that are pushing everybody regardless of what position it is.

“100%, you need to go and sign somebody.

“And by the way, you should go and sign Bissouma from Brighton, that’s who I would sign if I was Klopp.”

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder’s name is one that has popped up frequently in links to us and would certainly, on paper, appear to be an ideal transfer.

Recent reports have served to rule out the 24-year-old (valued at €17m, according to Transfermarkt) from making an Anfield switch, however, with James Pearce having already weighed in on the speculation.

Regardless of which target we identify as a potential replacement for our soon-to-be former No.5, we’d agree with Nicol that a new signing for the midfield is absolutely vital given the importance of Wijnaldum to the squad.

Jurgen Klopp could be repeating a HUGE transfer mistake this summer