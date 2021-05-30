‘This debate is over’ – Liverpool fans react to journalist’s Klopp/Guardiola claim

Reporter David Hundeyin attracted attention on Twitter with his insinuation that Pep Guardiola’s Champions League final defeat proved Jurgen Klopp’s superiority.

Manchester City succumbed to a 1-0 loss in Porto last night courtesy of Kai Havertz’s first-half opener, which meant that the Citizens became the eighth straight side to lose as a debutant in the final stage of the competition.

The Reds had secured their sixth Champions League title in 2019, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Spanish capital.

The debate as to who is the better coach between Klopp and Guardiola is one that will likely continue to rage on in perpetuity.

Though we’re certainly biased in terms of our own preferences, it’s difficult to overlook the German’s achievements, most notably having masterminded a route to the Champions League final via a remarkable comeback against Barcelona without a number of key stars.

There’s no questioning the expertise of City’s own tactical guru, however, it’s supremely difficult to imagine any other manager having as notable an impact on Liverpool as Klopp, having transformed a mid-table side into European and domestic champions.

A number of supporters seemed to be in full agreement with Hundeyin’s comments.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

