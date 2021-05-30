‘This debate is over’ – Liverpool fans react to journalist’s Klopp/Guardiola claim

Reporter David Hundeyin attracted attention on Twitter with his insinuation that Pep Guardiola’s Champions League final defeat proved Jurgen Klopp’s superiority.

Manchester City succumbed to a 1-0 loss in Porto last night courtesy of Kai Havertz’s first-half opener, which meant that the Citizens became the eighth straight side to lose as a debutant in the final stage of the competition.

Klopp really won a Champions League with Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and a teenage right back from the academy. Nah this debate is over. It's not even close. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) May 29, 2021

The Reds had secured their sixth Champions League title in 2019, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Spanish capital.

The debate as to who is the better coach between Klopp and Guardiola is one that will likely continue to rage on in perpetuity.

Though we’re certainly biased in terms of our own preferences, it’s difficult to overlook the German’s achievements, most notably having masterminded a route to the Champions League final via a remarkable comeback against Barcelona without a number of key stars.

There’s no questioning the expertise of City’s own tactical guru, however, it’s supremely difficult to imagine any other manager having as notable an impact on Liverpool as Klopp, having transformed a mid-table side into European and domestic champions.

A number of supporters seemed to be in full agreement with Hundeyin’s comments.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

After more than a billion euros, Pep can't win UCL and someone would tell me he is the greatest manager of all time🤣🤣 — None Like Carl (@CarlObi12) May 29, 2021

That wasn’t even it for me. It was winning a champions league on the back of a final with a midfield of Henderson, Milner and Wijnaldum. — Somebody’s Daddy (@mister_olumide) May 30, 2021

Imagine Pep facing the kind of injuries LFC faced with 19 different CB pairings….wouldn't have even qualified for Europa league sef — Geepee (@EdetPower) May 29, 2021

At no time did I rate pep close to klopp. Klopp is the best. Genius — THOMAS (@colbertventures) May 30, 2021

Pep is fraud

Thanks to god of soccer he's gradually getting exposed — Dreamzybils (@Dreamzybils) May 30, 2021

