Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham loves brilliant Steven Gerrard comp

It appears Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is a fan of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The 17-year-old took to Twitter to re-share a video compilation of the former Reds captain, which had been doing the rounds because of his birthday earlier this week.

With just a caption of the mind-blown emoji, Bellingham quote-retweeted the two-minute long clip to his 130,000 followers.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Bellingham could do a lot worse than pick up a few things from Gerrard to add to his game!

The Dortmund star, who we remind you is still just 17, is loving life in the Bundesliga, getting fairly regular minutes in the first-team.

It’s not the first time Bellingham and Gerrard have crossed paths, though… kind of.

In the early stages of the season, team-mate Erling Haaland likened the teenager to the legendary Liverpool captain, dubbing him the “New Steve G”.