Gini Wijnaldum told team-mates why he refused new Liverpool contract ahead of Barcelona move

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, who looks almost-certain to join Barcelona in the coming days, has revealed he’s told colleagues at the Merseyside club why he’s refused a new contract.

In a rather cryptic interview with Dutch outlet NUsport, the midfielder said he’ll explain himself “later” to the fans, but has already told team-mates why he made his decision.

“It’s not for no reason I decided not to sign a new contract. I explained it to my Liverpool teammates – they understand me completely. I will explain that later,” he said.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what the chief problem between Liverpool and Wijnaldum was/is, but claims have suggested it was to do with contract length.

As reported by Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch maestro is set to sign for Barcelona on a three-year deal ‘soon’ – and rumours of a deal with Bayern Munich are wide of the mark.

For Liverpool, it’ll be a hammer-blow to have Wijnaldum playing for another side in Europe – but the promise of clarity further down the line is certainly interesting…