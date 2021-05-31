(Image) Rangers boss Steven Gerrard jovially suggests he’s the world’s best manager

(Image) Rangers boss Steven Gerrard jovially suggests he’s the world’s best manager

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has jokingly suggested he’s the world’s best manager.

Taking to Instagram after striker Alfredo Morelos wish him a happy birthday, the former Liverpool captain responded to being called the best manager in Scotland.

Gerrard asked whether it should have read Europe or the World!

Obviously, the Rangers manager is just joking around, as is the nature of social media most of the time – but it’s caught our eye.

With the way Gerrard is going, give him a few more years and he could perhaps stake a claim!

Gerrard’s comment on Morelos (of Rangers) post from LiverpoolFC

