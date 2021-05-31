Liverpool are still technically in the European Super League – report

Liverpool, along with the other founding members of the so-called European ‘Super League’, are still technically part of the breakaway tournament.

That’s according to an eye-opening report by financial outlet Vozpopuli, which states the clubs involved need to pay a whopping €300 million if they truly want to sever ties.

🚨🚨| Official Super League sources have told financial newspaper @voz_populi that NO club has really left the Super League, because they need to pay a €300M penalty fee if they leave. American bank JP Morgan is also still involved by financing the project with €4B. #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 30, 2021

While somewhat alarming, this news isn’t to say the European ‘Super League’ is still a thing that’ll go ahead at some point, it’s just a financial and legal matter.

It perhaps goes without saying at this point, but we at Empire of the Kop are staunchly against the idea of a breakaway tournament that only serves to make the rich richer.

The proposed ‘Super League’ goes against everything the club we all love stands for, and the fact Liverpool’s name was attached to such an elitist project is a disgrace.

What makes football so appealing is that anyone can reach the very top of the game, but this new ‘Super League’ proposes a level occupied by the mega-rich that will be unattainable to the majority – and we stand with fans against the proposal.