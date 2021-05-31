Liverpool full-back makes 26-man squad for Euros

Young Liverpool full-back Neco Williams has been named in Wales’ 26-man squad for the Euros this summer.

The 20-year-old didn’t see much action toward the end of the season with the Reds, but his call-up to the national team shows his class.

Team-mate and compatriot Harry Wilson has also been called up for Wales ahead of this summer’s games, which also speaks to the 24-year-old’s ability.

Williams – alongside fellow youngsters Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott – has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Anfield in recent years.

Neco scored his first international goal for Wales in a 1-0 win over Bulgaria last year in the UEFA Nations League.

Fellow full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is yet to discover if he’ll be in England’s plans this summer, with Gareth Southgate suggesting the Liverpool star could be used in midfield for the Three Lions.