Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be removed from England squad – report

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be left out of England’s squad for the Euros this summer, when the extended 33-man squad is trimmed by seven players.

That’s according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who claims the full-back hasn’t convinced Gareth Southgate of his capabilities since being snubbed earlier this year.

First and foremost, we at Empire of the Kop fail to understand the thinking behind the England boss’ apparent decision, as Trent is clearly one of the most talented players at his disposal.

Secondly, we feel sorry for staunch fans of the Three Lions, who are hoping Southgate will guide them to glory this summer.

If the manager isn’t capable of finding a way to utilise Trent, just as Jurgen Klopp has done over the last few season – in which several major honours have been won, he isn’t going to stack up to much.

That being said, we are assuming this new report is accurate and circumstances won’t change behind the scenes…