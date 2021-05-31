New Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate’s France U21s beaten in Euro quarter-final

Ibrahima Konate has been in action for the first time after agreeing to sign for Liverpool this summer.

The centre-half helped France U21 reach the quarter-final stage of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in recent months, but they were dumped out by the Netherlands on Monday evening.

Defensive team-mate Dayot Upamecano opened the scoring in the first-half, giving Les Bleuets the lead just 23 minutes in.

Myron Boadu levelled the score-line in the second-half, before doubling his tally and giving the Dutch the win in the dying embers.

Konate is one of many super-starlets in the French youth ranks, with their U21s’ starting line-up vs. the Netherlands better than most senior XI around Europe.

In goal they had Leeds United’s Illan Meslier, with a back four of Konate, Upamecano, Christ-Emmanuel Faitout Maouassa and Colin Dagba.

A midfield trio Boubakary Soumare, Aurelien Tchouameni and Houssem Aouar complemented a front-line of Moussa Diaby, Nanitamo Ikone and Odsonne Edouard.

This time, however, the future stars were undone by the Netherlands’ crop…