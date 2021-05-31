(Photo) Former Liverpool man wishes Steven Gerrard happy birthday with hilarious snap

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday, and people from all over wished the iconic Scouser well.

Dejan Lovren was one of several who wished the current Rangers boss a happy birthday, but offered a little twist on just a basic social media post.

The former Liverpool defender pulled a photograph from his archives of himself with Gerrard and a massive teddy bear.

We’re not sure exactly what’s happening in the image below, but we’re all for it – it looks like both Lovren and Gerrard had a good time… with whatever on Earth they were doing!

Happy Birthday Steven Gerrard. 🔥💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/KJ5FqM8PwD — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) May 30, 2021